Paier College adds three undergraduate degrees in marketing and communications

Phil Hall
Paier College in Bridgeport has added three new undergraduate degrees to its marketing and communication studies.

The programs added include bachelor’s degrees in Marketing, Mass Communication, and Digital Marketing. Students will be able to enroll in these programs for the 2022-23 academic year, scheduled to begin in August.

These new degrees are the latest additions to Paier’s offerings. In March, the college was approved to offer master’s degrees in Global Media & Communication Studies and Design Management. In January 2022, Paier announced programs in Web Application Design and Mobile Application Design.

“Marketing and communication are two fields that we know are expected to grow over the next several years, and that made expanding our academic offerings in these areas an easy decision,” said Joseph M. Bierbaum, president of Paier College. “The addition of these programs is part of our strategy to continue to add programs that align with our mission as an institution and provide our graduates with the tools they need to pursue the careers of tomorrow. We continue to look to employment trends to be sure we are offering our students the best paths to successful futures.”

Phil Hall
