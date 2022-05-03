Hochul picks new Lt. Gov. from Hudson Valley

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is appointing U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado to serve as the state’s lieutenant governor, a post that was left vacant when Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigned.

Delgado represents New York’s 19th Congressional District, which includes the Hudson Valley and Catskills. Delgado is a member of both the Black and Hispanic Congressional Caucuses.

Delgado grew up in Schenectady and lives in Rhinebeck with his wife, and their twin eight-year-old sons. He attended Colgate University and earned a Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford. Then, he received a law degree from Harvard Law School..

Hochul said,”We share a belief in working together to get things done for New Yorkers, and Representative Delgado has an incredible record of doing just that in Congress.”

Delgado said, “Upstate, downstate, doesn’t matter. We all want the same things, security, family, and opportunity. The key is to listen to New Yorkers from all walks of life and then be their voice to get the job done.”

In her announcement, Hochul said that while in Congress Delgado has had 18 bills signed into law by presidents of both parties since being elected to Congress in 2018. These included the Strengthening Financial Aid for Students Act, the Improving Benefits for Underserved Veterans Act, the Direct Support for Communities Act and the Small Business Relief Accessibility Act.