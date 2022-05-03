Home Energy AG Tong questions the costs of Eversource’s smart meter rollout

AG Tong questions the costs of Eversource’s smart meter rollout

By
Phil Hall
-

Attorney General William Tong filed comments with the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) questioning a proposal by Eversource to charge Connecticut ratepayers $620 million for the installation of new smart meter technology.

Tong noted that while he was supportive of the smart meter technology, also known as advance metering infrastructure (AMI), he was concerned that Eversource’s plan to replace nearly one million meters – regardless of they were still within their 20-year usable life span – this endeavor would add up to $5 per month to residential electric bills in the coming years. He noted how the state’s other utility, United Illuminating, phased in this technology over the past 12 years without forcing an increase in utility bills.

Tong added the installation plans did not address the costs of updating the utility’s cybersecurity needs.

“Simply put, Eversource customers cannot afford any more rate increases,” Tong said. “Eversource’s projected rate increases to fund the latest AMI technology could start as early as next year, when consumers will likely still be struggling to manage high gas, food, and other commodity prices due to inflation and geopolitical factors.”

