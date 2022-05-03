Planet Fitness to offer free summer membership to high school students

The Planet Fitness chain of exercise centers has announced a program that enables high school students between the ages of 14 and 19 to work out for free during the summer.

The program, dubbed “High School Pass,” runs from May 16 through Aug. 31 and is a follow-up to a similar offering in the pre-pandemic summer of 2019. Teenagers sign up starting May 16 are automatically entered into The Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass Sweepstakes, which awards one $500 scholarship in each state and the District of Columbia and one grand prize $5,000 scholarship at the end of the summer.

“As the leader in fitness, we believe we have a responsibility to provide a welcoming, safe, and Judgement Free environment for high school students to improve their physical and mental wellness, particularly given the challenges they have and continue to face in the wake of the pandemic,” said Chris Rondeau, CEO at Planet Fitness. “Our study found that nearly all (92 percent) high school students agreed that when they are regularly physically active, they feel much better mentally. Fitness is about feeling good, too, and our hope is that High School Summer Pass empowers teens to create life-long workout habits to help them succeed in every aspect of their lives.”

In Fairfield County, Planet Fitness has locations in Danbury, Fairfield, Norwalk, Stamford and Trumbull. Across the New York border, the company has locations in Airmont, Kingston, LaGrange, Mahopac, Middletown, Monroe, Newburgh, New Rochelle, New Windsor, Peekskill, Poughkeepsie, Scarsdale, Spring Valley, Wappinger Falls, White Plains and Yonkers.