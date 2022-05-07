Home Latest News Henning Park reopened

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano and the city’s Department of Parks, Recreation & Conservation  reopened Henning Park, located at Shelley Avenue between Rockne and Mile Square Roads on May 2. The park had essentially been lying dormant for a number of years and the city has now transformed it from an unused space into a location that the city believes will be inviting and more accessible for residents.

Mayor Mike Spano, surrounded by city officials and well-wishers, gets ready to cut the ribbon opening Henning Park. Photo by Maurice Mercado, City of Yonkers.
The 7.6-acre wooded park now features a curated nature trail and walking paths. A section of Westchester’s South County Trailway, used by bikers, joggers and walkers, runs through a portion of the park.

“Yonkers is home to 80 parks that range in amenities, landscape and city neighborhoods,” Spano said. “Upgrades to Henning Park breathes new life into this quiet oasis nestled in our city and provides greater access to more of our area’s extensive parks system.”

Spano expressed thanks to the Parks Department for what he classified as “continually investing in new and innovative ways to improve our quality of life.”

