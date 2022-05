Roux Cajun Eatery in Simsbury, Connecticut, is the place to be for fun and frolicking Sunday, June 12, as The Imperial Sovereign Court of Connecticut presents a “Drag Brunch on the Bayou” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located at 10 Wilcox St., the restaurant is home to the area’s only Louisiana-style cooking. Net proceeds from the…