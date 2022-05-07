Sapienza named police commissioner

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano has named Yonkers Police Deputy

Chief Chris Sapienza to be the city’s 23rd police commissioner. While awaiting Yonkers City Council confirmation, Sapienza started serving as acting commissioner. He’s following retired Commissioner John Mueller in the post.

“Sapienza has the temperament and keen ability to cultivate relationships with the community and our officers to ensure they can all be the best versions of themselves,” Spano said.

Sapienza began his career with the Yonkers Police Department in 1995 as a police officer in the 3rd Precinct and then went to work in the Emergency Service Unit. He was promoted to sergeant in 2006, lieutenant in 2015, and captain in 2019. Sapienza served as the president of the Captain’s, Lieutenant’s, and Sergeant’s Association from 2015 to 2019. In 2019, he was appointed deputy chief of the Support Services Bureau, overseeing multiple divisions and units responsible for the logistic operation of the department.

Sapienza holds a master’s degree from Mercy College and is a graduate of the 245th session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. He is a veteran of the Gulf War, having served in the U.S. Marines. He received numerous awards, including the Combat Action Ribbon.

Sapienza said, “Our police officers and supervisors have done incredible work during the Spano Administration to drive crime down to historic lows while enhancing community relations and improving our residents’ quality of life. I look forward to building on that progress by working together with the community, administration and City Council.”