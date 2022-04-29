Contract agreement with Mercy College

A tentative contract agreement has been reached between Mercy College and SEIU Local 200 United, representing adjunct faculty members. the agreement heads off a threatened strike.

The union, which had been seeking its first contract for the adjunct faculty members, had planned a strike for Monday, May 2. It would have affected Mercy’s campuses in Dobbs Ferry, the Bronx and Manhattan. The union had been seeking a contract for about two years.

The union said in a statement, “The tentative agreement, which is subject to final approval by the members in a vote by secret ballot, includes a pay increase, tuition remission for families, a longevity and signing bonus and more stability for adjunct faculty who teach on a course by course basis.”

The union thanked the adjunct faculty members and students and others who have supported the effort to arrive at a contract.

U.S. Rep. Jamal Bowman, who attended Mercy, was quoted by the union as saying, “Today is a big win for SEIU Local 200 as they secured better pay, more benefits, and more stability for their workers. When we say we are stronger together, this is truly what we mean. I was proud to support SEIU Local 200 in their demands before, and I am even prouder to stand with them now as we continue to fight and win for our workers, their families, and unions overall.”

The union also quoted Westchester County Executive George Latimer, who said, “A tentative agreement with the college and the first union contract is significant progress and progress everyone should be very proud of. I’m pleased to hear there will be no strike Monday, and that the adjunct faculty will continue to do the fine work the college is known for.”