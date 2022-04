Hartford HealthCare has signed a long-term lease for the former Westport National Bank building at 1495 Post Road in Westport.

The new tenant will occupy the entire property, which consists of approximately 8,557 square feet on a 1.12 acre parcel. Hartford HealthCare has more than 400 locations serving 185 towns and cities in Connecticut.

Angel Commercial LLC represented the landlord, Post Corner LLC, in the transaction and OR&L represented the tenant in this transaction.