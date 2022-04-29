Former Danone HQ acquired by distress lender

White Plains-based distress lender Downtown Capital Partners has acquired the 130,000-square-foot complex that was once the North American headquarters for the French company Danone.

According to a report in The Real Deal, Danone moved out of 100 Hillside Ave. in White Plains in 2019 and the property’s $23 million commercial mortgage-backed securities loan fell into distress. Downtown Capital acquired the loan for $8.3 million earlier this year and entered into a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure that enabled it to take control of the property.

Downtown Capital Managing Director Brian O’Flanagan said the company has hired CPG Architects to upgrade and renovate the property and surrounding space while it looks for a single tenant to lease space. Downtown Capital’s carrying costs will be roughly $85 per square foot until a tenant is secured.