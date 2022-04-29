Home Fairfield Connecticut medical professionals being targeted in new scam attacks

Connecticut medical professionals being targeted in new scam attacks

By
Phil Hall
-

Medical professionals in Connecticut are being warned to ignore phone calls and notices claiming their licenses will be suspended as part of federal drug enforcement investigations.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) issued a notice detailing how scammers have used publicly available licensing information to create fraudulent charges in order to gain access to personal and financial information.

“DPH will never arbitrarily contact licensees to demand money or any other form of payment or personal and sensitive information,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani. “The department notifies licensees of a legitimate investigation or other action in person or by official letter.”

Juthani added that the DPH does not make inquiries or demand personal data in a coercive or threatening manner.

“It is important to resist providing any personal information to anyone reaching out through these methods,” Commissioner Juthani said.

Phil Hall
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

