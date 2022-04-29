Connecticut medical professionals being targeted in new scam attacks

Medical professionals in Connecticut are being warned to ignore phone calls and notices claiming their licenses will be suspended as part of federal drug enforcement investigations.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) issued a notice detailing how scammers have used publicly available licensing information to create fraudulent charges in order to gain access to personal and financial information.

“DPH will never arbitrarily contact licensees to demand money or any other form of payment or personal and sensitive information,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani. “The department notifies licensees of a legitimate investigation or other action in person or by official letter.”

Juthani added that the DPH does not make inquiries or demand personal data in a coercive or threatening manner.

“It is important to resist providing any personal information to anyone reaching out through these methods,” Commissioner Juthani said.