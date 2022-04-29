Carl Icahn expands stake in Xerox

Investor Carl Icahn has expanded his investment in Norwalk-headquartered Xerox Holdings Corp.

According to a report in InvestorPlace, Icahn purchased 1.34 million shares at an average price of $16.96 per share on April 22, an amount totaling $22.83 million. Three days later, he acquired another 783,900 shares at an average price of $17.17 per share, an amount toaling $13.45 million.

With these purchases, Icahn expands his dominance as Xerox’s largest shareholder with holdings of 34.24 million shares, or 22.11% of all shares outstanding.