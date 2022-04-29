Legislature approves pact to keep Sikorsky in Connecticut for 20 years

The Connecticut General Assembly has ratified an agreement between Lockheed Martin and the state to keep Sikorsky’s headquarters in Stratford for the next 20 years.

The legislation was approved by the House by a vote of 130-14 and by the Senate by 34-1 vote. Gov. Ned Lamont has pledged to sign the bill into law.

“I can’t overstate the significance of what this means for Connecticut workers, not only for those who work directly for Sikorsky, but also for the people who are employed by the 242 suppliers located all throughout our state that contract and do business with this worldwide leading aerospace company,” Lamont said in a press statement. “This agreement will maintain and encourage the growth of thousands of high-tech, good-paying jobs in Connecticut for at least the next two decades.”