Home Aviation Legislature approves pact to keep Sikorsky in Connecticut for 20 years

Legislature approves pact to keep Sikorsky in Connecticut for 20 years

By
Phil Hall
-

The Connecticut General Assembly has ratified an agreement between Lockheed Martin and the state to keep Sikorsky’s headquarters in Stratford for the next 20 years.

The legislation was approved by the House by a vote of 130-14 and by the Senate by 34-1 vote. Gov. Ned Lamont has pledged to sign the bill into law.

“I can’t overstate the significance of what this means for Connecticut workers, not only for those who work directly for Sikorsky, but also for the people who are employed by the 242 suppliers located all throughout our state that contract and do business with this worldwide leading aerospace company,” Lamont said in a press statement. “This agreement will maintain and encourage the growth of thousands of high-tech, good-paying jobs in Connecticut for at least the next two decades.”

Previous articleAvelo adds route, expands Orlando service at Tweed
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here