Avelo adds route, expands Orlando service at Tweed

Phil Hall
Avelo Airlines is expanding its presence at Tweed New Haven Airport with a new route to Wilmington, North Carolina, and additional flights to Orlando, Florida.

Avelo Airlines will begin daily nonstop flights Connecticut Tweed and Wilmington International Airport on June 30. This will be the 14th route serving the shoreline airport.

Beginning June 16, Avelo’s connection between Tweed and Orlando International Airport will increase to three flights per day on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and two flights per day on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The airline is also establishing a new base at Orlando, the company’s third – in addition to Tweed, the airline operates a base at California’s Hollywood Burbank Airport.

Phil Hall
