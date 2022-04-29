Rockland Community College offers truck driver training course

Rockland Community College (RCC) is offering a Class-A Truck Driver (CDL) training course.

The CDL curriculum prepares students for the Class-A Tractor-Trailer Certification, assistance with resume writing, interview preparation and job placement. Students will be trained to inspect and operate tractor-trailers, as well as assuming responsibility on the road and at pickup/delivery points. The class emphasizes vehicle inspections, defensive driving, range maneuvers, motor carrier safety regulations (DOT 380 -397 and a certificate for entry-level drivers), trip planning, cargo handlings, size/weight laws, general maintenance procedures, hours of service and accident prevention.

Students can choose between weekday or weekend classes. The program cost is $5,500 and there are scholarship and grant opportunities for those who qualify. The average salary for CDL professionals is $55,300.

“The CDL program is one of many new short-term programs offered at RCC, ensuring graduates can secure jobs in sectors that typically start with salaries above $40,000,” says Dr. Jean Leandre, dean of career and professional development at RCC. “I am thrilled that the college has so many diverse opportunities to accommodate individual needs.”

Photo: RCC student Kendy Guzman inside a training cab, courtesy of the college