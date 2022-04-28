Three energy projects seek $11.7M in tax breaks from Westchester IDA

The Westchester Industrial Development Agency granted preliminary approval today to developers who propose spending about $65 million on three energy projects if they get $11.7 million in tax breaks.

YSG Solar Development Co. wants to install more than 28,000 solar panels at the former Philips Research Facility in Briarcliff Manor to generate enough energy to power more than 2,500 homes, according to a report by IDA consultant Michael Grella.

Philips built the research and office complex on a 78-acre site on Scarborough Road in 1964. Operations ceased in 2015, and the buildings have become dilapidated and the property has been vandalized.

The project would cost about $52.5 million and includes high costs for removing asbestos and demolishing structures.

The developer wants nearly $3.9 million in mortgage tax, sales tax and property tax exemptions.

The county would lose 12-cents for every $1 in foregone tax revenues, according to Grella’s analysis. But he told the IDA board that the low cost-benefit ratio is not uncommon for solar projects and the real benefit is community access to renewable energy and removal of an eyesore.

Plus, he said, local energy consumers will save about $43 million over 30 years from lower electricity costs, and much of the savings would be spent locally.

Work could begin in November and be done by mid-2024.

Borrego Solar Systems of San Diego wants to install energy storage equipment in Ossining and Yorktown, for $12.4 million.

The massive batteries would store four to five megawatts of energy and be used to supply power during peak demand periods.

Con Edison identified the sites as places that need more energy capacity in the evenings.

One site would be next to St. Augustine Church, 381 North Highland Avenue, Ossining. The other would be next to a truck repair facility at 3901 Gomer Court, Yorktown.

The batteries could be installed by the end of the year.

Borrego is asking for $7,881,358 in mortgage tax, sales tax and property tax exemptions. The company has also received approvals for more than $4 million in financial assistance for the projects from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

The IDA will hold public hearings on the projects before considering final approvals.