Former health care worker pleads guilty to embezzlement

Phil Hall
A former employee of the Yale New Haven Health System (“YNHHS”) pleaded guilty to one count of theft in connection to an embezzlement scheme.

Lorita Fair joined the staff of YNHHS as a temporary employee in the payroll department in January 2020 and was promoted to a full-time role four months later as a payroll processing associate. According to the charges brought against her, Fair created fraudulent entries in the YNHHS payroll system that resulted in Fair and two other individuals receiving payroll payments to which they were not entitled.

The fraudulent payments were by direct deposit from the YNHHS payroll system into the personal bank accounts of Fair and the other two individuals, who then kicked back to Fair a portion of the fraudulent payroll funds they each received. As a result of these actions, which occurred between June and December 2020, Fair ran up $116,260.41 in fraudulent payroll payments.

Fair is free on a $50,000 bond and will be sentenced on July 27. She agreed to make full restitution to YNHHS, which includes Greenwich and Bridgeport Hospitals.

