Connecticut gas tax holiday extended to Dec. 1

Phil Hall
Connecticut’s gas tax holiday that was set to expire June 30 has been extended to Dec. 1 as part of the new budget deal agreed upon by Gov. Ned Lamont and state legislators.

Lamont and the legislators had previously agreed that the suspension of the 25-cents-per-gallon retail tax on gasoline would be a three-month tax holiday lasting from April through June. The lawmakers estimate that motorists will save $150 million by adding another six months to the tax holiday.

As of this morning, the average price of gas in Connecticut is $4.02, according to AAA, while the national average is $4.14. Connecticut’s gas prices are the lowest among the New England states and lower than the $4.25 average in New York. However, within the state Fairfield County has the highest average gas price at $4.08.

