Westport mental health treatment center Gray Matters opens Greenwich office

Gray Matters, a Westport-based mental health treatment center, has opened a new office in Greenwich.

Gray Matters uses qEEG brain mapping and neurofeedback therapy as a medication-free treatment for conditions including ADHD, autism, anxiety, concussions, depression and sleep disorders. In addition to in-person treatment at its facilities, Gray Matters also offers at-home therapy kits that can be used with guidance from a therapist using a video session.

The new office is located at 1455 East Putnam Ave. Gray Matters adding it was currently offering free phone consultations in conjunction with the new office’s opening.

Photo: Gray Matters’ Westport office, courtesy of the company