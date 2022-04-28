Home Latest News CEO exits Tarrytown’s SQAD after private equity firm investment in company

CEO exits Tarrytown’s SQAD after private equity firm investment in company

By
Phil Hall
-

Marc Krigsman, CEO of Tarrytown-based SQAD LLC, an advertising research, analytics and media planning software company, is stepping down following a strategic investment made in his company by the private equity firm GTCR portfolio company through its portfolio company Dreamscape Inc.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Scott Knoll, CEO of Dreamscape, will succeed Krigsman.

“SQAD is a market leader with its cost products, audience analytics and end to end media management platform,” said Krigsman. “Our clients look to us for the tools to plan, forecast, optimize, and automate more of the manual steps it takes to manage their media activities. Throughout my seven-year term as CEO, the incredible people of Team SQAD have worked tirelessly to further the leadership position of SQAD and I am incredibly proud to have worked with each and every person. The vision that GTCR and Dreamscape have for the future is one I am excited about, and look forward to, as SQAD enters this new relationship.”

“Marc and his team have done a great job and we look forward to working with the SQAD team to expand the scope and functionality of its solutions to further help its customers,” said Knoll.

Photo of Marc Krigsman courtesy of SQAD.

Previous articleRockland County unveils grant programs for small businesses and green space expansions
Next articleSeven BCW Hall of Fame awards handed out
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here