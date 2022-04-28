CEO exits Tarrytown’s SQAD after private equity firm investment in company

Marc Krigsman, CEO of Tarrytown-based SQAD LLC, an advertising research, analytics and media planning software company, is stepping down following a strategic investment made in his company by the private equity firm GTCR portfolio company through its portfolio company Dreamscape Inc.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Scott Knoll, CEO of Dreamscape, will succeed Krigsman.

“SQAD is a market leader with its cost products, audience analytics and end to end media management platform,” said Krigsman. “Our clients look to us for the tools to plan, forecast, optimize, and automate more of the manual steps it takes to manage their media activities. Throughout my seven-year term as CEO, the incredible people of Team SQAD have worked tirelessly to further the leadership position of SQAD and I am incredibly proud to have worked with each and every person. The vision that GTCR and Dreamscape have for the future is one I am excited about, and look forward to, as SQAD enters this new relationship.”

“Marc and his team have done a great job and we look forward to working with the SQAD team to expand the scope and functionality of its solutions to further help its customers,” said Knoll.

Photo of Marc Krigsman courtesy of SQAD.