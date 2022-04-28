Rockland County unveils grant programs for small businesses and green space expansions

The Rockland County government has rolled out two new grant programs for supporting small businesses and expanding urban green spaces.

The Rockland Small Business Rescue Grant Program will allocate a total of $2 million to small businesses in grants ranging from $5,000 and $50,000. The funds are designed to cover eligible expenses related to the Covid-19 pandemic, including rent, Covid safety investments, costs related to technology and marketing fees.

The program is designed for small and midsized businesses with fewer than 500 employees and annual revenues up to $5 million. Landlords and property management businesses, businesses engaged in political or lobbying activities and businesses that received more than $300,000 in PPP funds, SBA Grants, NYS Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Funds or NYS Bar Restaurant Recovery Grant Funds during the pandemic are not eligible for the program.

The county also debuted its $5 million Rockland Resilient Recreation Grant Program, which will award municipalities and nonprofits between $5,000 up to $200,000 for investments in public urban green spaces. The projects that are eligible for grant funding include parks, playgrounds, community food gardens and community beautification projects.

The financing for both programs originated from $7 million that the county received through American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“Rockland County’s full recovery from the pandemic is only possible if we support our small businesses, which are the backbone of every economy, but businesses are only as strong as their workforce,” said County Executive Ed Day. “For that reason, we believe it is crucial to also invest in the mental health of our residents by developing more urban green spaces. These two programs will help ensure Rockland’s recovery stays on track.”