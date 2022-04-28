Tolls on Hudson Valley bridges increasing on Sunday

The New York State Bridge Authority (NYSBA) announced that tolls on the five Hudson Valley bridges spanning the Hudson River will raised starting at midnight on May 1.

The toll increase is the third in a four-phase hike that began in May 2020 and will conclude in May 2023. E-ZPass customers in passenger cars are paying an extra 10 cents for each year of the four-year toll increase schedule while commercial vehicles pay higher rates determined by the number of axles on their vehicles.

The new toll rates will impact drivers using the Bear Mountain, Kingston-Rhinecliff, Mid-Hudson, Newburgh-Beacon and Rip Van Winkle Bridges.

“The Authority receives no operating funding through state or federal tax dollars, with nearly all of its revenue coming through tolls,” said the NYSBA in a press release. “Tolls are reinvested back into capital improvements on the Authority’s spans, ensuring these critical pieces of infrastructure can continue serving the Hudson Valley for decades to come.”

Photo of Kingston-Rhinecliff courtesy of Wikimedia Commons