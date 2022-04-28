Seven BCW Hall of Fame awards handed out

Seven awards were presented by the Business Council of Westchester (BCW) at its 20th Hall of Fame Awards Dinner held on April 26. About 400 business and community leaders attended the event at the Glen Island Harbour Club in New Rochelle.

Marsha Gordon, the president and CEO of BCW, said, “Tonight, we celebrate innovation, which is fitting as we look to the future and to exciting new ideas.” She noted that the thee of the evening was to highlight BCW’s Westchester Innovation Network, which focuses on elevating Westchester County as a center for knowledge, innovation and economic development.

Heidi Davidson, board chairman for the BCW, told the gathering that the Hall of Fame honors have been bestowed on “a wide range of businesses, from Fortune 500 companies to budding entrepreneurs to outstanding, small, women- and minority-owned businesses.”

The Corporate Citizenship Award was given to the Cross County Shopping Center, which has been in operation for 67 years and is one of the oldest shopping malls in the country. Accepting the award was Craig Deitelzweig, president and CEO of Marx Realty.

The Small Business Success Award went toKings Capital Construction, which was described as using innovative technology in the form of project management software to improve communication and efficiency. Accepting the award was J.D. Summa, the company’s president and CEO.

Wallauer Paint and Design Centers received the Family Business Success Award.Wallauer has been serving Westchester, Rockland and Putnam since 1921. Accepting the award was Robert Duncan Jr., Wallauer’s vice president.

William Balter, principal of WBP Development LLC and Griffon Construction LLC, accepted the Entrepreneurial Business Success Award on behalf of the companies. WBP and Griffon were cited for innovations in creating affordable, mixed income and market-rate housing, along with their financing and construction practices.

The Minority Business Success Award was accepted by Elena Rivera-Cheek, founder and owner of Copy & Art, a woman-owned certified business enterprise that bills itself as a next-generation ad agency.

Dr. Belinda Miles, president of Westchester Community College (WCC), received the Women in Business Success Award. At WCC, Covid-19 led to innovative changes to learning with remote classes and the adoption of new digital tools.

Tompkins Community Bank received the Chairman’s Recognition Award for its delivery of unique financial solutions through contemporary technological advancements with a personal touch. Accepting the award was David Demilia, the bank’s president and CEO.