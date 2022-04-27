Biden nominates CT judge to higher court

President Biden has nominated a federal judge in Connecticut to a higher position. Judge Sarah A. L. Merriam, who has served as a U.S. District Court Judge for the District of Connecticut since October last year, has been named by Biden to the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. The nomination must be confirmed by the Senate.

Merriam, who is from New Haven, previously served as a U.S. Magistrate Judge for the District of Connecticut from 2015 to 2021. She served as an Assistant Federal Public Defender for the District of Connecticut from 2007 to 2015. In politics, Merriam was a campaign manager for Connecticut’s U. S. Sen. Chris Murphy. She was an associate at the Connecticut-based law firm Cowdery, Ecker & Murphy from 2003 to 2006. Judge Merriam served as a law clerk for Judge Thomas Meskill on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit from 2002 to 2003 and for Judge Alvin Thompson on the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut from 2000 to 2002.

Merriam’s nomination came as part of Biden’s 17th round of nominees for federal judicial positions and his fifth slate of nominations this year, bringing the number of announced federal judicial nominees since Biden took office to 95.

Merriam received degrees from Duke Law School, Yale Law School and Georgetown University.

Merriam would be filling a vacancy on the Second Circuit, which when fully staffed has 13 judges. The Second Circuit is one of thirteen appeals courts across the country and exercises appellate jurisdiction within Connecticut, New York, and Vermont.

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal, who serves on the Judiciary Committee that makes recommendations on judicial nominees, said he expects she will receive bipartisan support during the confirmation process.

“She will bring to the appellate court an unstinting commitment to the rule of law at a time when its importance is paramount,” Blumenthal said.

Sen. Murphy said, “Judge Merriam is one of Connecticut’s brightest legal minds. As her friend, I’m thrilled President Biden has nominated her to serve on the Second Circuit.”

Photo courtesy of Duke University