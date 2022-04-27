Home Education Minnesota educator tapped to run Connecticut’s community colleges

Minnesota educator tapped to run Connecticut’s community colleges

Phil Hall
The Connecticut State Community College system has reached out of state to recruit its next president – Dr. John Maduko, the vice president of academic and student affairs for Minnesota State Community and Technical College.

The Board of Regents for Higher Education voted this morning to approve Maduko as the new head of the college system, which is commonly known as CT State and consists of a new entity that merged the state’s 12 individual campuses into a single community college.

“I have come to Connecticut because I believe that CT State has a mission that is meaningful and authentic,” said Maduko in a press statement. “We are establishing a ‘new normal’ of higher education.”

Maduko has been at his current job since 2019. Earlier in his career, he held administrative leadership and faculty roles at North Central Texas College District, Rasmussen University, EDMS, National Paralegal College, Mountain State University, and Hillsborough Community College. He will begin his new job on June 3 at an annual salary of $300,000.

