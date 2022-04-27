Home Latest News Mastercard teams with Microsoft on digital fraud prevention initiative

Phil Hall
Mastercard has announced a partnership with Microsoft on the creation of an enhanced identity solution to fight digital fraud within the online shopping environment.

The Purchase-headquartered Mastercard noted that first-party fraud is estimated to be a $50 billion global issue. To address this issue, Mastercard said was enhancing its Digital Transaction Insights solution with next-generation authentication and real-time decisioning intelligence capabilities designed to confirm a consumer’s identity and provide financial institutions with the additional intelligence needed to optimize authorization decisions.

Microsoft is the first partner in this endeavor and will integrate its Microsoft’s Dynamics 365 Fraud Protection’s proprietary risk assessment tool into Mastercard’s Digital Transaction Insights.

“We’re committed to developing advanced identity and fraud technology to help enhance the real-time intelligence we provide to financial institutions around the globe,” said Ajay Bhalla, president for cyber and intelligence at Mastercard. This builds on our longstanding commitment of working across the industry to provide advanced technologies that enable trust, and help build a safe and thriving digital ecosystem for all.”

