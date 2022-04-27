Norwalk-headquartered Frontier Communications has debuted a new brand logo.

In a statement issued by the company, the new brand logo is described as “an iconic roundel, representing an inclusive connected nation. It incorporates staggered line work throughout its symbols and graphics to capture the speed and capabilities the company is bringing to customers as it Builds Gigabit America. The punchy primary color palette helps cement Frontier’s vibrant personality and commitment to making bold, ambitious decisions with the future in mind.”

“I’m excited to unveil the new Frontier brand. It’s more modern, more relevant, more tech-oriented – and will soon become the unmistakable icon of Gigabit America,” said CEO Nick Jeffery. “Our brand is what each of us does to enable people to connect to the digital society. It’s every encounter our customers – and potential customers— have with us. This new look reflects the commitment we have made to continue to relentlessly pursue betterness in our business and for our customers.”

The new brand is now live on Frontier’s digital platforms and will roll out across various Frontier assets over the coming months.