White Plains’ Turtle Beach Corp. rolls out ESG program

Turtle Beach Corp., the White Plains-based gaming accessories provider, has launched an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) program entitled Play with Purpose.

According to the company, Play with Purpose highlights Turtle Beach’s current and future initiatives and goals to reduce its carbon footprint, eliminate plastic packaging, reduce packaging size, and add carbon impact labels on select products across its brands. The company is aiming to introduce carbon neutral products and place carbon impact labeling on select products by 2023 and to incorporate at least 10% post-consumer recycled plastics by 2024.

“As one of the most well-known brands in gaming for decades, Turtle Beach has had a long-term commitment to ESG initiatives and today’s announcement articulates our future goals,” said Juergen Stark, chairman and CEO at Turtle Beach. “With the guidance of the team at RPS Group, amplified by the energy within the organization to continue to do more and do better, we are excited to share these plans and our goals with the community. We want to ensure that when consumers buy Turtle Beach, ROCCAT, and Neat Microphones products, they have confidence knowing we’re focused on minimizing environmental impact, in addition to knowing they’re getting the highest-quality product.”

Play with Purpose will also provide insight into the company’s diversity and inclusion and community involvement commitments

“We want to work with a diverse group of the best and brightest people, because it makes Turtle Beach Corporation a better place,” Stark added. “Whether it’s the individuals that make up the Company, other companies we work with, or the influencers, content creators, and pro gamers we partner with, diversity has always played an important role in how we do business.”