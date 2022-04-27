Black Rock restaurant Taco Loco closes after 40 years

Taco Loco, a longtime staple in the restaurant scene within Bridgeport’s Black Rock community, has announced its closing.

In a Facebook message, restaurant owner Miguel Tomasio acknowledged Taco Loco’s opening in 1982 and relocation to Black Rock in 1989, adding that the establishment became an intergenerational favorite.

“From your parents bringing you to Taco Loco has a child, to your first date, to your engagement, to your children, and now your grandchildren,” Tomasio said. “We have lived life with you and you with us, enjoying your company every step of the way.”

The restaurant’s final day of operation is April 29 and its location at 3170 Fairfield Ave. will be taken over by Parchados en La Fonda, a Colombian-focused eatery. Taco Loco will continue to operate its food truck catering business.