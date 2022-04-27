Marine Corps declares Initial Operational Capacity for Sikorsky’s CH-53Ks

Sikorsky Aircraft has announced the U.S. Marine Corps declared Initial Operational Capability for its CH-53K heavy lift helicopter, validating the platform’s operational readiness to forward deploy Marines and equipment across the globe.

According to the company, the CH-53K high-tech production line in Stratford is active with seven aircraft in build, including three on schedule to deliver to the Marine Corps this year. There are 46 aircraft fully on contract including four heavy-lift helicopters for the government of Israel and another 14 aircraft on contract for long lead material. The helicopters for Israel are under a U.S. Navy Foreign Military Sales (FMS) agreement.

“This declaration is a vote of confidence from Marine Corps leadership and demonstrates the critical role of the CH-53K, giving forces more range and agility to conduct expeditionary heavy-lift assault transport of armored vehicles, equipment, and personnel,” said Sikorsky President Paul Lemmo. “This capability is critical in the Indo-Pacific region and around the globe in support of the joint force and allies. Sikorsky and our nationwide CH-53K supply chain, including dozens of small businesses, are committed to delivering aircraft that can adapt to future missions and are reliable, sustainable and relevant for decades to come.”