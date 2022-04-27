Stamford’s NeighborShare taps Kelli Kreps as executive director

NeighborShare, a Stamford-based digital platform that connects nonprofits with families in need of assistance, has hired Kelli Kreps as its new executive director.

Kreps was running her own consulting group prior to joining NeighborShare. Earlier in her career, she held several executive positions with the United Way including vice president for U.S. network engagement and performance.

Kreps succeeds Diana Zhang, who co-founded NeighborShare with Brian Kreiter in 2020 and will continue to serve on its board of directors.

“I’m incredibly excited to join the NeighborShare journey,” Kreps said. “The team has positioned NeighborShare for explosive growth. Not only are we getting critical help directly to those in need, we are innovating on the traditional nonprofit model and charting a more equitable, accessible path.”

“We could not be more thrilled to have someone of Kelli’s caliber coming in to lead NeighborShare through its next phase of impact,” said Zhang. “It is unbelievably validating to our model that someone with Kelli’s experience recognizes we are onto something big.”