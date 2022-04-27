Kate Liberman stepping down as executive director at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

Kate Liberman has announced her departure as managing director of the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival (HVSF).

Liberman came to HVSF in 2015 and has co-led the non-profit theater company in partnership with Artistic Director Davis McCallum. Liberman will be taking on the role of executive director at Trinity Repertory Company in Providence, Rhode Island.

Prior to joining the HVSF, Liberman was the general manager of the Laguna Playhouse in Laguna Beach, California, and was associate managing director at Yale Repertory Theater in New Haven. During her time with the HVSF, Liberman received the Business Council of Westchester’s 40 Under 40 Rising Star Award in 2017, served as the president of the Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce from 2016 to 2018 and was honored by both the Chamber and the Putnam County Business Council for her work in the community.

“With so much excitement on the horizon for HVSF and the amazing opportunities for its future, it is incredibly difficult to leave an organization and a community that means so much to me and in which I have built so many lasting relationships,” said Liberman. “I cannot wait to return in future summers as a fan, and come to the first performance in HVSF’s permanent new venue at The Garrison.”