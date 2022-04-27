Douglas Elliman adds The Engel Team of New Canaan

Douglas Elliman Realty had announced the addition of The Engel Team to its Fairfield County brokerage footprint and establishment of its second Connecticut office at 199 Elm St. in New Canaan.

The Engel Team at Douglas Elliman is led by husband-and-wife duo John and Melissa Engel and anchored by John’s mother Susan Engel, and together they offer more than 40 years of collective experience. The Engel Team at Douglas Elliman focuses on the New Canaan, Darien, Wilton, Norwalk, Stamford, Ridgefield and Rowayton housing markets.

“We are thrilled to welcome The Engel Team to the Douglas Elliman family and deepen our commitment to serving our growing community of clients in Connecticut,” said Scott Durkin, CEO of Douglas Elliman Realty. “John and Melissa are truly a New Canaan powerhouse and the perfect partners to help us grow our business in the region.”

Photo: John and Melissa Engel, courtesy of The Engel Team.