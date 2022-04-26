NY allocates $10.7M for food bank distribution center

New York Governor Kathy Hochul on April 25 announced a $10.7 million grant for the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley to build a new distribution center in the Town of Montgomery in Orange County.

The money comes through the Community Development Block Grant CARES Program, which is administered by New York State Home and Community Renewal. Additional funding for the project includes a $1.9 million contribution from the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley and nearly $800,000 in private donations.

Hochul’s announcement said that the new distribution warehouse will provide increased capacity to obtain, store, and distribute food donations to 400 member agencies in six counties in the lower Hudson Valley: Orange; Ulster; Dutchess; Sullivan; and Putnam. It is estimated that nearly 179,000 low- to moderate-income New Yorkers in the Hudson Valley are currently receiving food assistance.

Supporters of the food bank marked the announcement by gathering at Aden Farm in Montgomery, where the new 40,000-square-foot distribution center will be constructed on six acres.

Molly Nicol, CEO of the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, said, “This new warehouse will enable us to better fulfill our mission. We will be closer to our donation partners, closer to our distribution partners, closer to our neighbors in need and truly imbedded in this wonderful community. It is so exciting to imagine a new and better future for the region.”

Town of Montgomery Supervisor Brian Maher said, “This truly was a team effort. Over the past two years the town has been working with the Hudson Valley Food Bank to do our best to ensure this facility would be built in the Town of Montgomery. Our team at the town worked diligently with the Village of Montgomery, the NYS Homes and Community Renewal, our partners at the Hudson Valley Food Bank and other local stakeholders and county, state and federal elected officials to ensure this day would come. We are very proud to call Montgomery the future epicenter for local food pantries in the Hudson Valley. This project also has had the support from our community as well and that is something that means a great deal to us.”