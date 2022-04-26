New poll points to Gov. Lamont winning a second term

A new poll of Connecticut voters is forecasting a re-election victory for Gov. Ned Lamont in November.

The poll, which surveyed 1,000 adults, was conducted from March 24 and April 11 by Sacred Heart University’s Institute for Public Policy and Civic Engagement and Great Blue Research. Nearly half (47.6%) of the respondents said they would vote for a second Lamont term if the election was held today, whereas 29.7% said they would vote for his Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski.

When asked to grade Lamont, 46.8% rated his performance as governor as being either excellent (14.4%) or good (32.4%).

While Lamont was popular with the majority of poll respondents, there was less enthusiasm for several of his policy decisions – 68.3% of those surveyed said they did not believe the Connecticut property tax is fair, while 61.8% felt the same way about the state income tax and 56.7% were unhappy with the Connecticut sales tax.

More than two-thirds of respondents (78.3%) said the governor and General Assembly should temporarily suspend the gas tax, while 58.9% of respondents agreed with permanently eliminating the gas tax. One-half of respondents (50.8%) supported a capped statewide mill rate on vehicles, although 34% were unsure on the issue.

And although the majority of residents surveyed (73.7%) believed their quality of life in the state was either excellent (18.4%) or good (55.3%), 30.8% opined the quality of life in Connecticut over the last year was declining, with 44.7% complaining it was difficult to maintain their standard of living on their current household income. The frequency of respondents who indicated it was very easy or somewhat easy has decreased significantly from 40.4% in October 2021.