Yellow Brick Real Estate signs lease at Fairfield’s One Post Road

Yellow Brick Real Estate, a residential property brokerage focused on Connecticut, has leased 3,500 square feet of waterfront office space on the third floor at One Post Road in Fairfield.

The new office is the third for Yellow Brick Real Estate, which maintains offices in Stamford and Milford. The company will be joining a tenant roster that includes Beers, Hammerman, Cohen & Burger PC, Columbia Mental Health and Old Republic National Title Insurance Co.

Coldwell Banke represented Yellow Brick Real Estate in the transaction and Angel Commercial LLC represented the property owner, One Post Road Fairfield LLC.