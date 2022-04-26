NevelHaus eco-friendly home building platform launches collection in Stone Ridge

NevelHaus, a turnkey home building platform for eco-friendly properties, has launched a collection of eight luxury homes in the Ulster County hamlet of Stone Ridge.

The collection consists of customizable three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath homes featuring 30-foot vaulted ceilings, more than 925 square feet of entertainment space, 9-inch wide-plank European white oak flooring, a wood-burning stove and bathrooms with heated radiant flooring. The property lots range from two- to seven-acres and pricing begins at $1.59 million.

According to NevelHaus, the timeline from purchase to move-in is typically eight to 10 months.

The houses were designed and developed in partnership with award-winning firm INC Architecture & Design and are being marketed by the brokerages Serhant and KW Realty Hudson Valley North.

“We’re thrilled to offer buyers the opportunity to purchase a NevelHaus after our initial launch in the Catskills sold out at a rapid pace as we address extreme demand for new construction homes with impeccable design,” said Pelle Hamburger, co-founder of NevelHaus.