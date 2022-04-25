Synchrony expands Sam’s Club program to reward electric vehicle drivers

Stamford-headquartered Synchrony has announced a new reward program of cardholders of the Sam’s Club Mastercard that drive electric vehicles (EVs).

Beginning May 1, Sam’s Club Mastercard users will earn 5% back in Sam’s Cash on EV charges at eligible EV charging stations across the country. As part of a special program running through the entire month of May, cardholders will earn an additional 5%t back on EV charges for a total of 10% back in Sam’s Cash.

“We are continuously evaluating credit card rewards and features that will recognize cardholders for doing things that make a difference, like choosing to personally help the environment by driving an electric vehicle,” said Tom Quindlen, executive vice president and CEO of Diversified and Value at Synchrony. “We are proud to continue to build on our 25-plus year strategic partnership with Sam’s Club to offer programs that deliver more than just rewards to members, but help to make an environmental impact for the long term. Together we are making a sustainability commitment for our cardholders.”

Photo: Earth and Main / Flickr Creative Commons