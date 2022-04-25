Greenwich and Bridgeport Hospitals donate diapers local nonprofits

Greenwich Hospital and Bridgeport Hospital donated thousands of diapers to local nonprofits as part of a Yale New Haven Health System (YNNHS) initiative to distribute thousands of diapers to families in need.

Greenwich Hospital donated 3,240 diapers to a pair of local nonprofits, Neighbor to Neighbor in Greenwich and the Carver Center in Port Chester, while Bridgeport Hospital donated 3,600 to the Bridgeport-headquartered Center for Family Justice. Other YNHH facilities including Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, Westerly Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital also made donations of diapers and baby wipes to regional charities.

YNNHS pointed to research from the Diaper Bank of Connecticut that found nearly one in three families struggle to afford diapers to keep their babies clean, dry and healthy. According to the Diaper Bank, neither Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program nor the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children cover the cost of diapers. Babies run the risk of urinary tract infections, hepatitis and severe diaper rash if they are forced to remain in soiled diapers.

Photo: Marco Verch / Flickr Creative Commons