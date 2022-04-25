New Connecticut charter air service flies to Northeast resort destinations

AD Airlines, a Hartford-based carrier that provides transportation of vital organs, human tissues, blood and medical supplies to hospitals in the Northeast, is now offering commercial charter flights to the region’s resort island destinations.

The airlines, a division of Aquiline Drones, a full-service commercial drone solutions company, is providing private chartered flight service from Hartford’s Brainard Airport to Martha’s Vineyard, Block Island, Nantucket Island and Long Island starting in June.

The company is also collaborating with My Vineyard Concierge on daylong excursions for golfing, fishing, day-at-the-beach and sailing experiences at the airline’s destinations that include pick-up and drop off, shuttle service upon arrival, primary excursion activity and dinner at a local restaurant.

“With mask mandates being lifted, and a staggering demand for outdoor activity, most Americans are seeking quicker and safer getaway options – even for a day,” said Tom Keck, AD Airlines’ director of operations. “AD Airlines is able to fly into a variety of smaller airports to create the ultimate daytrip for young and old passengers alike, without exposing them to crowds.”

Photo: Interior of the AD Airlines charter airplane, courtesy of the company.