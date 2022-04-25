Home Courts Mastercard sued by Wawa over data breach penalties

Mastercard sued by Wawa over data breach penalties

By
Phil Hall
-

The Pennsylvania-based convenience store and gas station chain Wawa suing Mastercard for the return of penalties paid to the Purchase-headquartered payments network following a December 2019 data breach of its customer payment security systems.

According to a report in InfoSecurity, Wawa claims that the $10.7 million fines issued by its credit card bank, Bank of America, ran afoul of Mastercard’s standards for customer-related disputes and “basic principles of fairness, equity and good conscience” by imposing an “unfair” penalty per account on customer accounts. Wawa stated Mastercard’s assessment of the fine was invalid because it was not based on actual losses or expenses suffered by the company or insurers.

Mastercard fined Bank of America $17.8 million last August over the data breach, and the penalty was reduced to $10.7 million after the bank appealed. Wawa agreed to front the money to Bank of America, and is now seeking $32 million in damages from Mastercard, claiming there was no evidence Bank of America was responsible for the breach.

Wawa settled a class action lawsuit brought against it last September over the breach, agreeing to pay $9 million in cash and gift cards as part of the agreement.

Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Previous articleStartup Stratford liquor store taps DoorDash for sales spike
Next articleNew Connecticut charter air service flies to Northeast resort destinations
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here