Mastercard sued by Wawa over data breach penalties

The Pennsylvania-based convenience store and gas station chain Wawa suing Mastercard for the return of penalties paid to the Purchase-headquartered payments network following a December 2019 data breach of its customer payment security systems.

According to a report in InfoSecurity, Wawa claims that the $10.7 million fines issued by its credit card bank, Bank of America, ran afoul of Mastercard’s standards for customer-related disputes and “basic principles of fairness, equity and good conscience” by imposing an “unfair” penalty per account on customer accounts. Wawa stated Mastercard’s assessment of the fine was invalid because it was not based on actual losses or expenses suffered by the company or insurers.

Mastercard fined Bank of America $17.8 million last August over the data breach, and the penalty was reduced to $10.7 million after the bank appealed. Wawa agreed to front the money to Bank of America, and is now seeking $32 million in damages from Mastercard, claiming there was no evidence Bank of America was responsible for the breach.

Wawa settled a class action lawsuit brought against it last September over the breach, agreeing to pay $9 million in cash and gift cards as part of the agreement.



Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons