Hall retiring as Mercy president

The president of Mercy College, which has its 66-acre main campus in Dobbs Ferry with additional locations in Manhattan and the Bronx, has announced that he will be retiring in June of next year.

Timothy L. Hall joined Mercy in 2014 from Austin Peay State University where he had been president. In a letter distributed on campus April 22, Hall said he and his wife Lee expect to return to Texas, “the place where our life together started, and to undertake a retirement of some sort. We don’t currently know what that will look like, but are anxious to discover it together, in the company of family and friends from across our lifetimes, and connections with academic institutions spanning Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, and New York”

Joe Gantz, chairman of the college’s Board of Trustees, said, “The board and I express our sincere gratitude to Tim for his years of dedication in helping to erase the equity gap for all students at Mercy College, his financial acumen in ensuring Mercy’s financial stability and his dedication to transforming the lives of our students.”

Gantz said that in the coming weeks he’ll have more to say about the process for choosing a new president for the school.

Hall was credited with being responsible for many achievements at Mercy including the arrangement for approximately 1,800 students at the now-closed College of New Rochelle to continue their educations through Mercy. It was noted that under Hall, in 2015 Mercy College was recognized by the White House as a “Bright Spot in Hispanic Education.” While Hall has been president, Mercy has seen a 5.2% improvement in student retention and an 18.8% improvement in six-year graduation rates.