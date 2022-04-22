Fairfield University in partnership to recruit nursing students

Fairfield University is partnering with Yale New Haven Health (YNHHS) in a new initiative to train and recruit more qualified nursing student candidates.

In addition to Fairfield University, YNHHS is collaborating with Gateway Community College, Quinnipiac University and Southern Connecticut State University on this endeavor. This partnership is aiming to graduate at least 557 additional nurses over the next four years, in addition to those already enrolled, and YNHHS is pledging approximately $1.7 million over the next four years to provide scholarships and books to nursing students who otherwise wouldn’t be able to attend school.

“This is a true partnership in every sense of the word,” said Beth Beckman, chief nursing officer, YNHHS. “We are solving for two main challenges: adequate student clinical placement and ample faculty to oversee their clinical learning. In this partnership, we intend to increase the pipeline of nurse graduates, with a special push to encourage more diverse candidates. We will make every effort to innovate solutions so that we no longer turn away qualified candidates who want to become a nurse.”

“Within this initiative, we will collaboratively engage in the next education of nurses to ensure high quality healthcare for the patients and families we are honored to serve,” said Meredith Wallace Kazer, dean of Fairfield University’s Egan School of Nursing and Health Studies.