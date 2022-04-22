Yorktown updates zoning code for electric vehicle charging stations at malls

Yorktown’s leadership has voted to update its local zoning code to allow the installation of free electric vehicle charging stations at local malls.

The Town Board’s approval will enable Volta Charging, a San Francisco-based vehicle-charging company, to apply for the installation of four charging stations at the Jefferson Valley Mall and the Staples Plaza. The charging station kiosks would be about seven-and-a-half feet tall and will include 27- by 48-inch screens that display advertising, not unlike the video screens that are common at many gas pumps.

“This legislation paves the way for our community to benefit from and grow with new technologies that will provide free or subsidized charging for electric vehicles,” said Supervisor Matt Slater. “Yorktown has emerged as a regional leader regarding renewable energy initiatives, and this is the next step in our mission of environmental stewardship.”

Volta pledged that its advertising component will not host commercial messaging related to politics, cannabis, tobacco, or alcohol – the company’s advertisers include national brands like Coca-Cola, Walgreens and Stop & Shop.

The mall owners will need to submit applications for the charging stations’ installations to Yorktown officials for approval.