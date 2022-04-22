Home Government Yorktown updates zoning code for electric vehicle charging stations at malls

Yorktown updates zoning code for electric vehicle charging stations at malls

By
Phil Hall
-

Yorktown’s leadership has voted to update its local zoning code to allow the installation of free electric vehicle charging stations at local malls.

The Town Board’s approval will enable Volta Charging, a San Francisco-based vehicle-charging company, to apply for the installation of four charging stations at the Jefferson Valley Mall and the Staples Plaza. The charging station kiosks would be about seven-and-a-half feet tall and will include 27- by 48-inch screens that display advertising, not unlike the video screens that are common at many gas pumps.

“This legislation paves the way for our community to benefit from and grow with new technologies that will provide free or subsidized charging for electric vehicles,” said Supervisor Matt Slater. “Yorktown has emerged as a regional leader regarding renewable energy initiatives, and this is the next step in our mission of environmental stewardship.”

Volta pledged that its advertising component will not host commercial messaging related to politics, cannabis, tobacco, or alcohol – the company’s advertisers include national brands like Coca-Cola, Walgreens and Stop & Shop.

The mall owners will need to submit applications for the charging stations’ installations to Yorktown officials for approval.

Previous articleNew conservation director at Maritime Aquarium
Next articleFairfield University in partnership to recruit nursing students
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here