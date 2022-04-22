New conservation director at Maritime Aquarium

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk has announced the hiring of marine ecologist Dr. Sarah Crosby at its director of conservation and policy, a newly-created position.

Dr. Crosby was previously director of Harbor Watch, the research program based at Earthplace in Westport that focuses on Long Island Sound water quality, coastal ecology and the application of data to watershed management. In her new role, she will be responsible for leading the aquarium’s conservation initiatives and overall strategy, with a primary focus on the Long Island Sound ecosystem and an increasing concentration as a thought leader on broader issues related to climate change and environmental concerns.

Crosby received a B.A. in biology from Tufts University in 2006, a M.Sc. in biological oceanography from the University of Rhode Island in 2009, and a Ph.D. in ecology and evolutionary biology at Brown University in 2015.

“Long Island Sound is an ecosystem of profound importance, both to local communities as well as for its biodiversity,” Dr. Crosby said. “The transformation that the Sound has undergone in the last 30 years can serve as an inspiration to conservation scientists everywhere; the efforts of our entire region have resulted in a restored and healthier ecosystem. Yet, there is so much more work to be done. I am thrilled to join the excellent team at The Maritime Aquarium and work to usher in a new era of conservation science to support policy for the Sound and beyond.”