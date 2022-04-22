XPO Logistics unveils carbon-offset program for shippers

XPO Logistics Inc. introduced a carbon-offset shipping option for customers of its North American truck brokerage business.

According to the Greenwich-headquartered company, the new Ship Net-Zero with XPO program enables shippers to negate the carbon footprint of their freight by purchasing carbon offsets for the sustainability project of their choice. The program automatically tracks carbon offsets to emissions calculations in the customer’s XPO account, and the customer can apply their carbon credits to eco-friendly initiatives including alternative power, gas capture, industrial process emissions reduction and biomass fuels.

“We developed our Ship Net-Zero program to make a climate-positive impact today, while the transportation industry transitions to hybrid and zero-emission heavy vehicles over time,” said Drew Wilkerson, XPO’s president of North American transportation. “Ship Net-Zero gives our brokerage customers a meaningful, documented way to offset the emissions of their shipping activities. Carbon investing can reduce the carbon footprint of freight movements to zero by funding sustainability projects that align with personal values or corporate goals.”