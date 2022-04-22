Ulster County makes renewed focus on affordable housing availability

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced the county legislature passed three resolutions designed to improve the depth of affordable housing.

The resolutions encompass the creation of Silver Gardens, a 57-unit seniors housing development project in Lloyd off Route 9W, with 29 units set aside as permanent supportive housing for homeless or chronically homeless seniors; the Brownfields Redevelopment program that will focus on remediating blighted properties around Ulster County; and a Community Development program designed to match funds for infrastructure investments including housing, economic development and public health.

The three resolutions will be funded with federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021.

“We desperately need more housing in Ulster County, and projects which allow us to provide affordability while also greening our environment and economy are a win-win,” said Ryan. “This is exactly what we should be doing with our ARPA funding.”