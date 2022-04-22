Home Government Ulster County makes renewed focus on affordable housing availability

Ulster County makes renewed focus on affordable housing availability

By
Phil Hall
-

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced the county legislature passed three resolutions designed to improve the depth of affordable housing.

The resolutions encompass the creation of Silver Gardens, a 57-unit seniors housing development project in Lloyd off Route 9W, with 29 units set aside as permanent supportive housing for homeless or chronically homeless seniors; the Brownfields Redevelopment program that will focus on remediating blighted properties around Ulster County; and a Community Development program designed to match funds for infrastructure investments including housing, economic development and public health.

The three resolutions will be funded with federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021.

“We desperately need more housing in Ulster County, and projects which allow us to provide affordability while also greening our environment and economy are a win-win,” said Ryan. “This is exactly what we should be doing with our ARPA funding.”

Previous articleNorwalk’s Ranger Ready Repellents debuts product refill option
Next articleXPO Logistics unveils carbon-offset program for shippers
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here