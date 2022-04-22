Norwalk’s Ranger Ready Repellents debuts product refill option

Ranger Ready Repellents has introduced the first insect repellent product specifically designed to refill previously used packaging.

The new Ranger Ready Refills provides 24 ounces of the Norwalk-based company’s Scent Zero Picaridin 20% body-worn repellent. In launching the product, the company cited research that determined using refills created 70% less CO2, 60% less energy and 45% less water than simply purchasing a new bottle. Addressing requests from sustainability-conscious fans, Ranger Ready Refills™ offer 24 oz / 710 ml of Ranger Ready Scent Zero® Picaridin 20% body-worn repellent that delivers over 230 full-body applications of bite protection from ticks, mosquitos and flies.

“Ranger Ready’s mission is to prevent everyone from being bitten by bugs while being earth-friendly at the same time,” said Chris L. Fuentes, founder and CEO of Ranger Ready Repellents. “By using 360-degree pump sprays, we eliminate the need for isobutane propellants in aluminum cans that end up in landfills. Each Ranger Ready Refills pouch prevents putting up to six cans in the garbage and that is what our customers demanded.”

The Ranger Ready Refills are available for $45 as a single pack, $80 in a two-pack, and in a refill kit featuring an 8-ounce bottle and a refillable pouch for $60.