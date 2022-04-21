Breeze Airways to launch service from Westchester Airport, adds new route at Bradley

Breeze Airways is inaugurating service at Westchester County Airport beginning this summer while expanding its presence at Bradley International Airport.

Breeze’s new Westchester routes include Charleston, South Carolina (starting June 28), Norfolk, Virginia (starting June 30), Jacksonville, Florida (starting June 30), Los Angeles (starting Sept. 7), Las Vegas (Sept. 8), New Orleans (starting Sept. 9), Savannah, Georgia (starting Sept. 9) and

San Francisco (starting Nov. 2).

“Having lived so close to Westchester airport for many years, I wasted tons of time driving to JFK or Newark to travel to the west coast,” said Breeze’s Founder and CEO David Neeleman. “Now we’ll offer daily flights to the highest demand markets from New York, with the state-of-the-art Airbus A220 aircraft which pairs unrivaled comfort with 36 first class, 10 extra legroom and 80 standard seats – and half the noise footprint of past generations. There is literally no faster or more comfortable way to get from Westchester to the west coast.”

In Connecticut, Breeze will launch flights from Bradley to Las Vegas beginning on Sept. 7. This marks the airline’s eighth new route from Bradley this year.