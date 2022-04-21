Westchester and HV get $16.7M in first-round opioid settlements

First-round opioid settlement payments totaling $16,724,147 have been distributed to Westchester and six other counties, it was announced April 20 by Attorney General Letitia James. In addition, the City of Yonkers received $383,564. The first payments are from settlements with opioid distributors AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., and McKesson Corporation.

James said that later this year additional money for Westchester and the Hudson Valley will be distributed from settlements with Endo Health Solutions, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and Allergan. James previously had said that a total of $95 million will be going to Westchester, the Hudson Valley and Yonkers.

The first-round payments to the six Hudson Valley counties total $10,848,262, and are as follows:

Dutchess County: $2,613,238

Orange County: $3,094,371

Putnam County: $706,760

Rockland County: $1,838,240

Sullivan County: $1,126,527

Ulster County: $1,469,126

Westchester County received $5,875,882.

“The opioid crisis has devastated communities in Yonkers, Westchester, and the Hudson Valley, but we are helping the communities heal by distributing more than $16.7 million for opioid prevention, treatment, and recovery,” James said. “These funds will help us combat this crisis and ensure that those struggling with addiction get the support they need. While no amount of money will ever make up for the lives we’ve lost, these funds will be vital in helping to prevent future deaths and destruction.”